Special memorial dedication held for leukemia victim

HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WTOC) - Students at Hilton Head Island High School built a 500-pound memorial as a way to honor a child whose life was cut short by leukemia.
Alex Arietta died after his battle with cancer, but his impact on the fight against childhood cancer is still being felt.
The memorial was unveiled on Monday to honor a ten-year-old who passed away three years ago from leukemia, but not before he started an organization to help other sick children.
When Alex Arrieta found out his leukemia had returned after only five months in remission, he knew what needed to be done.
“We told him, and he just smiled," said Brandon Arrieta. "And looked up at us, as it to comfort us, and Alex said well at least this time I know what to expect.”
The 10-year-old knew his diagnosis was grim, but he wanted to make the best of it. He took inspiration from his favorite stuffed animal, and created an organization that would collect thousands of stuffed lambs.
“They’re not for me," his father said, remembering Alex’s words. "I want you to find kids who have cancer and give that to them.”
The organization is now run by his father, who tries to lobby politicians to redirect cancer funding to children's hospitals.
“Alex always wanted us there, unless I had the chance to meet with a presidential candidate or a governor, and then he would push me out the door,” Arietta said.
Representative Joe Cunningham of South Carolina was in attendance, and reflected on Alex’s idea of what his organization could do.
“A vision in which children who faced similar prognosis is to him, could find comfort and support,” said Representative Cunningham.
And when the memorial was revealed, this community certainly showed the love they shared, for this little boy.
Lambs for Life is still helping kids with cancer by getting in front of politicians to redirect more cancer funding to children’s cancer hospitals.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.