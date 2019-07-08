Tybee Island Ocean Rescue responds to nearly 100 incidents over holiday weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island Ocean Rescue is getting back to normal Monday after responding to nearly 100 incidents over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
From July 4 until Sunday, Tybee Fire Chief Jason Patterson says although they had quite a few incidents over the weekend, they were well prepared.
“Just this weekend alone on the Ocean Rescue side, they had about 75 to 90 incidents," Chief Patterson said.
Patterson says from sunup to sundown, beach-goers kept lifeguards busy.
“There’s pretty much a ‘no off’ policy for July 4th, so we were staffed adequately; well above average for the July 4th holiday, and we had anywhere from 30 to 35 lifeguards up that day, which was a good day, and they stayed from daylight until dark.”
Patterson says the incidents consisted of everything from missing children to water rescues.
“I would say they’re pretty normal for the July 4th holiday weekend as busy as it is. The sand bar signage which was instituted by the city just a couple of weeks ago has been posted. We’re still doing a lot of public education, a lot of people still aren’t reading signs and seeing the warnings.”
Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen says July is already their peak month, so with more visitors comes an increased risk of beach-related incidents.
“It was a mixed bag, it was like, you’re not supposed to go out on the sand bar, but people are going out there prior to low tide, and it’s really hard with the manpower levels that we have to stop it."
Gillen says their main goal is to always to keep people protected from the the sandbar.
“I was out there several times at low tide to help with the clearing and to just observe how we do it. We tested the ORCA system and the loud speaker system on a couple of the low tides just to see how well that sound traveled, and we got some success on that on Saturday.”
Gillen says they are also getting new equipment for all of their beach vehicles.
