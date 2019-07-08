Tybee Island reports increased parking numbers following Fourth of July weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -Thousands of people on Tybee Island paid the seasonal increased parking rate over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The city raised it’s parking from 2 dollars an hour to 3 dollars an hour in May.That pay increase is expected to last until Labor Day. Many that were on the island for the holiday weekend say that parking was gone every day before noon.
City Manager Shawn Gillen says they haven’t received traffic count numbers just yet, but he does know their numbers for parking were up overall.
In fact, he says the amount spent on parking was a third higher, with parking app adding additional revenue.
Gillen says the temporary parking fee increase helps fund equipment for ocean rescue and lifeguards, as well as the 9 additional firefighters they will bring on.
One man on the island said he didn’t mind paying more for parking.
“Obviously we like being here, so coming here for vacation and stuff like that it’s fun being here, we come here a couple times a year 3 or 4 times and don’t really notice how much the parking costs anyways," said Tyler Burnett, who was visiting from Charlotte in North Carolina. "I mean I’m going to pay it but at the same time it is a little disappointing to know that we have to pay a little bit more money to be here, but that’s alright I guess if it contributes to the area and everything I’m okay with it.”
Gillen says they will be meeting with the police department later this week to review their Fourth of July setup, what worked and what didn’t.
Overall, he says everything came together as planned.
