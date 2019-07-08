Watching the Gulf: Tropical system could form this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We continue to monitor an area of low pressure over the southeastern United States that will move into the Gulf of Mexico this week.
Once there, the atmosphere could support the development of a tropical depression/storm (Barry).
There is a 60% shot for tropical cyclone development within the next 5 days.
This would support higher rain chances along the gulf coast midweek into this coming weekend. Where exactly is yet to be determined, but it is worth keeping an eye on for folks in Georgia to Louisiana.
Either way, rain will be the biggest impact. Stay tuned, especially if you have gulf beach plans!
