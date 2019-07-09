SCCPSS releases results of AdvancED accreditation report

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System released the results of a monitoring review report carried out by accreditation agency AdvancED on Tuesday.
AdvancED found that SCCPSS was in violation of two accreditation policies following complaints during the spring of 2017, specifically:
- Standard 1.4: The governing authority establishes and ensures adherence to policies that are designed to support institutional effectiveness.
- Standard 1.5: The governing authority adheres to a code of ethics and functions within defined roles and responsibilities.
The details of the report that were disclosed on Tuesday found that “significant progress has been made over the past several months.” The report found that Standard 1.4 was met, but that Standard 1.5 requires additional attention.
SCCPSS high schools will maintain their accreditation status of “Accredited”. A final decision will will be made through a monitoring review held before the 31st of January 2020. That review will focus on Standard 1.5, and if progress has been made.
The board was told in February of 2018 that they would be given eight months to make improvements, or they would lose their accreditation status. AdvancED provided the board with six required priorities for the school system to maintain their accreditation status. Those were as follows:
- They must adhere to all policies regarding roles and responsibilities - citing evidence that 'board members have acted outside their roles,' 'board meetings described as uncontrolled chaos.'
- They must make improvements when it comes to the self-assessment process during board member retreats
- Implement a social media policy, citing examples where board members were out of line for posting certain information on social media, including 'the board president for posting on her Facebook page regarding Hurricane Irma evacuation.'
- Develop a communication protocol. 'The special review team concluded that over the past two to three years, there have been examples of problematic board communications. Further stating that evidence suggests '2-3 board members inappropriately but consistently tell the superintendent in executive session who to hire...who to transfer or promote and who not to.'
- Develop a comprehensive board professional development plan.
- Participate in board training that builds trust and respect - stating evidence that suggests ‘some board members involve themselves with personnel matters that should be left up to the superintendent.’
These results came following investigations from the accreditation agency in November 2017.
The details of the report are available below:
You can read more about those investigations in the links below.
