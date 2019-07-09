Bridge replacement to close road in Garden City for one year

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A major traffic alert for drivers in Chatham County.
South Coastal Highway/GA 25 between Brampton Road and Dean Forest Road in Garden City will be closed and detoured starting Tuesday, July 9.
Crews will be building a new bridge over Pipemakers Canal. The old bridge isn't wide enough for modern safety standards.
It also needs to be longer to account for the mega rail project from the Ports Authority.
The detours will be in place for at least one year, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
