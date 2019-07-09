Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 7-9-19

Today will see a is of sun and clouds with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 88-94. Tonight will see the rain chance decrease after sunset, lows 73-79. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs 86-93. Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s. Saturday and Sunday will see a 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the low to mid 90s.