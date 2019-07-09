Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 7-9-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A frontal boundary will remain over our area through Wednesday before moving north on Thursday. Low pressure is moving into the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. This low will move slowly westward and strengthen and is expected to transition into a tropical system(Barry). It’s too early to say how strong this system will be but it looks likely to impact the Gulf coast from Florida to Texas with little to no impact on our area.
Today will see a is of sun and clouds with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 88-94. Tonight will see the rain chance decrease after sunset, lows 73-79. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs 86-93. Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s. Saturday and Sunday will see a 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the low to mid 90s.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.