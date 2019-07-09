Search for armed robbery suspect near Sheldon Church ruins ends

SHELDON, Sc. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The search has now ended for a suspect wielding a knife that robbed a woman in the Old Sheldon Church Road area. Law enforcement was unable to find him.
Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man with a knife that stole a woman’s purse in the area of the old Sheldon Church ruins.
The suspect is described as a black man wearing black clothing. The woman was not injured.
Those in the area of Old Sheldon Church and Prescott Roads can expect to see more deputies than usual, as well as the Sheriff’s Office helicopter.
Anyone that sees the suspect should contact 911.
