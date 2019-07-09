Dress up like a cow and score free Chick-fil-A for Cow Appreciation Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Grab your cowbell or sport some cow spots and “moove” on over to a Chick-fil-A for Cow Appreciation Day!
Take up this “udderly” fantastic offer on Tuesday, July 9, from the time the location opens through 7 p.m.
Chick-fil-A’s 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day celebrates their “Eat Mor Chikin” cow mascots that have been featured in their advertisements for the last 24 years.
The cows have been a humorous figurehead for the chain as they try to convince customers to go to Chick-fil-A instead of eating them.
If you need some inspiration from your outfit, click here to Chick-fil-A’s Cow Starter Kit.
