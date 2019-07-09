Effingham County development sites possibly drawing in new business soon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Right now there are several industrial development sites in Effingham County, and WTOC is asking questions to figure out how soon more jobs will go along with the growth.
The Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub and the Georgia International Trade Center are two different sites that respectively will offer a massive amount of space for new business that will be coming in as the Port of Savannah continues to grow.
The Effingham County Industrial Development Authority bought the land for the Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub more than a decade ago.
Since, the land has been cleared and readied for businesses to start coming in.
A big contributor to the success of this site, will be the completion of the Effingham Parkway, which according to the Industrial Development Authority is still three to four years off. Still, the IDA said there are businesses looking to come in and utilize the access to the Class 1 rail the site affords.
The Georgia International Trade Center, which sits just off Highway 21 near the Chatham, Effingham County line is developing quickly.
Having just held the ground breaking ceremony earlier this year, GITC as it’s become known, has had a company come forward asking for one million square feet of space, with an additional one million square foot building being built next year. Effingham County Industrial Development Authority CEO Brandt Herndon said that kind of space is typically needed for warehouse distribution businesses.
Ultimately, as these sites develop and bring in more business to the county, that means more jobs for the thousands that make the commute into neighboring Chatham County every day.
“That is the mission of this development authority, and any development authority, is jobs...high-paying jobs and capital investment. So we don’t want to be a bedroom community. It’s very important that industry balances the residential," said Herndon.
Herndon said in the very near future, the IDA will be able to announce what company is coming in to occupy the massive amount of space at the Georgia International Trade Center. We’ll be sure to update this story as we learn more information.
