Effingham County sheriff’s deputies warning of scam

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is putting out a warning about a scam that could take advantage of you if you’re not careful.
This message was sent in to the sheriff’s office from a concerned resident who received it through email.
The sender claims to be from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department and Georgia State Patrol, saying the computer has been confiscated by law for searching and seizing all communications.
“There’s two things about this message that are extremely inaccurate. One, it says the ‘Effingham County Sheriff’s Department,’ and we are an office. We have an elected sheriff, so we’re the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office. The second is, Georgia is misspelled, so if you pay close attention to these things, you’ll see the mistakes," said Gena Sullivan with the sheriff’s office.
Sullivan says typically, scammers prey on the elderly.
