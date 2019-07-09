Former Effingham Rebel helps lead East Division to CPL All-Star win

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dusty Baker’s first game back at historic Grayson Stadium in three years had a few highlight moments for the former Effingham County Rebel, including a game-tying RBI sac fly.
Baker’s East Division team took down the Fan Voted team in the All-Star Showdown final in walk-off fashion, but only after the Rebel alum had tied the game.
“I actually told the boys I was going to come up and get my first hit of the weekend,” Baker says. “But I’ll take a sac fly.”
His fly ball to left was caught there by Jack Harris, who also came up firing home. His throw was well timed and perfectly aimed, but catcher Alex Kachler couldn’t hold on as Chris Crabtree slid into home.
The next batter, Jacob Plastiak, delivered the win when a funny bounce hopped over the first baseman’s glove and into right field, allowing Austin Bost to score the game-winning run.
“All day we’ve been having fun or whatever," he says. "Going into the championship game, we were like, ‘You know what, we’re here so we might as well go try to win it.’ We put it on, turned it on, and got a little walk off going.”
Baker made a full-extension diving catch in the first inning to rob High Point-Thomasville’s Myles Christian of a base hit and end the frame.
“Off the bat, I was like I have to go,” he laughs. “So I put my head down and took a couple hard steps to gain some ground. Then I looked up and found it, and it was still tailing pretty good. So I knew I had to lay out to get it.”
Baker says a memory like winning this game in Savannah is a career highlight.
“It was great. I got back, saw some familiar faces, saw a lot of friends in the crowd,” he says. “I got to play in front of them one more time. Just to come out here and play this great game in this atmosphere was a great time.”
