Gov. Kemp tours Quick Start facility in Pooler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made several stops in Chatham County on Tuesday.
One of the places the governor visited was the new Quick Start facility in Pooler, which offers free job training to manufacturing companies in the state. It’s a tool the state uses to attract new companies and expand existing ones.
The governor says the site allows state leaders to promote the Coastal Empire even more.
“I think this facility just continues to give us something else to talk about and promote that we can offer really any kind of company that would want to come do advanced manufacturing in Georgia. This is a site - we can do the training right here; great logistics," Gov. Kemp said.
The governor also spoke at a closed event for the Georgia Gang Association’s conference in Savannah.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.