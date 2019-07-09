All lanes back open after wreck on Highway 170 at Broad River Bridge

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The wreck has been cleared and all lanes are now open.
Beaufort city officials say Highway 170 heading towards Bluffton is shut down due to a rollover accident.
Few details are known at this time.
The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department, Burton Fire District, Beaufort County EMS, and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are all on the scene.
