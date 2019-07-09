Metter city manager resigns

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A big change is coming for a small community as Metter announces the resignation of City Manager Mandi Cody.
Cody’s resignation became official Monday night after City Council formally accepted it.
Cody started with the city in 2016 after working as a planner with the City of Statesboro. City employees say her office has been empty since late last month. During her three years leading the city, Metter and Candler County locked in months of negotiation over a service delivery strategy - a state required plan between cities and counties for how they divide services in a community and how they each pay their share. It ended with both sides in a day-long mediation, signing the deal late into the night.
City Mayor Ed Boyd declined talking on camera, but says both sides agreed to part ways amicably. Cody and the city reached an agreement on her severance, but it won’t be disclosed until next week.
The city will find an interim city manager while they begin the search for a permanent replacement.
