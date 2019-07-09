Myrtle Beach police actively investigating sexual assault on beach

By Kristin Nelson | July 8, 2019 at 8:00 PM EDT - Updated July 9 at 7:21 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating a sexual assault that reportedly happened on the beach early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a hotel in the 3000 block of North Ocean Boulevard, where they were told a sexual assault occurred between 1 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

“The investigation is still active and ongoing,” Myrtle Beach Cpl. Tom Vest said.

No arrests have been made in the case.

A description of the suspect has not been released.

