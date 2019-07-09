National auto dealer holds donation drive for cancer patients

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) -Peacock Subaru of America and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society are teaming up again this year to support cancer patients through the donation of blankets and craft kits.
Patients at two Lowcountry hospitals were provided with blankets through the donation drive as they go through their treatments. The blankets are given to help keep them warm. Craft kits are given to children to help keep their minds off of their treatment a little bit.
The patients welcomed the Subaru team with grateful smiling faces on Tuesday. This is the fourth year Peacock Subaru has donated to these patients. The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Peacock say they have reached more than 100,000 patients in nearly 700 hospitals with the help of 500 Subaru retailers nationwide.
General Manager of Peacock Subaru Ken Kirby says this initiative to give back hits close to home for him and his family. He knows and understands what they are going through and even the patients say these caring acts help them fight.
“I personally went through a lot of the same things they have to go through on a daily basis and the horrific things of chemo and radiation my wife went through, so this has a personal kind of feeling for me,” Kirby said.
“It lets you know you’re going to survive this and that you’re a fighter and that you have to be here to help somebody else,” said Margaret Miller, a patient receiving treatment.
