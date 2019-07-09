Pedestrian hit on I-516 late Monday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Interstate 516 in Savannah.
The Savannah Police Department responded at about 11:30 p.m. Monday to a wreck just before the Bay Street exit. Southbound lanes of I-516 were closed for a little over an hour.
Police confirm the person who was hit was an adult male, and that he has serious injuries.
The wreck is still under investigation. No word yet if the driver will face any charges.
