Researchers explore suicides in GA farmers

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Scientists said the aftermath of Hurricane Michael could bring the risk of suicides among Georgia farmers to rural areas.
WALB spoke with one farmer who said farmers have been under pressure waiting for disaster assistance and trying to get loans from the bank.
He told us some farmers don’t have insurance to cover losses, and the lack of rain in the region doesn’t bring much hope.
While he didn’t comment on the suicide risks, he said he himself has experienced mental problems trying to recover from the storm.
“A lot of things so far as depression and anxiety and all, you can’t sleep. And I’ll tell you, I’ve had it happen to me before," said Farmer and GA Peanut Commission Board Member Armond Morris. "What really is depressing farmers, and what is really creating a lot of anxiety in the farm community is not being able to get the monies we hoped for and we were promised.”
He said he stands with his fellow farmers and while they wait on disaster assistance to arrive, he’s hoping for rain showers as well.
