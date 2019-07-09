Rude welcome for Tigers in SIAC preseason poll

SSU is picked to finish last in the SIAC East

Rude welcome for Tigers in SIAC preseason poll
Savannah State is picked to finish 6th in the SIAC East by the league's coaches and sports information directors. (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | July 9, 2019 at 10:25 AM EDT - Updated July 9 at 10:25 AM

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State’s return season to the SIAC is not expected to be very successful, according to the league’s coaches and sports information directors.

The Tigers are picked to finish last in the East division in the preseason poll, which was released at Tuesday’s Media Day in Atlanta.

Not only was Savannah State predicted to place 6th, the Tigers also have no players selected to the Preseason All-SIAC First or Second Teams.

WTOC is in Atlanta to get the Tigers’ comments on the 2019 season and remarks from the rest of the conference on SSU’s return to the SIAC.

SIAC PRESEASON POLL

Eastern Division

1. Albany State (3)

2. Benedict (2)

3. Morehouse (1)

4. Fort Valley State

5. Clark Atlanta

6. Savannah State

Western Division

1. Miles (2)

2. Tuskegee (2)

3. Central State (3)

4. Lane

5. Kentucky State

*first-place votes in parenthesis

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.