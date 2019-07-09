Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport to receive $4.2 million grant

SAVANNAH, GA. (WTOC) -A record number of people passed through the airport over the Fourth of July holiday, and the Federal Aviation Administration says that growth is one reason the airport is getting a big grant.
“TSA processed more passengers on Monday than we’ve ever processed in the history of the airport,” said Lori Lynah, Director of Marketing and Air Service Development with the airport.
More than 27,000 people went through security between Thursday and Monday, but the total passing through the airport doubles when you count arriving passengers.
That’s a 13 or 14% increase in the number of people flying this year compared to 2018′s Fourth of July holiday.
The FAA says that increase is one reason the airport is getting $4.2 million dollars to finish a new customs facility.
“The improvements to the terminal will help support the increase in international demand, and that means more space for federal inspections and otherwise for commercial airline traffic, but also for the general aviation traffic," said Bailey Edwards with the FAA. "This is an important grant hat will help invest in an airport that is so important for the communities it serves.”
Airport officials say Gulfstream will also be using the new foreign inspections station when providing service for international customers.
“These are competitive awards and they have to address the key safety and capacity needs of the national aviation system," said Edwards. "This grant will help Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport and the communities it serves keep pace with the rising demand for air traffic into this community for both business and tourism travel.”
The number of people flying is up about 9.5% so far this year compared to last.
