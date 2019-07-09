Savannah Police seek public’s help identifying Home Depot shoplifting suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shoplifting incident at a Home Depot store.
Police say around 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, a male suspect is seen on surveillance footage entering the Home Depot on Abercorn Street and putting multiple items in his shopping cart. The male suspect then walks out of the store with the merchandise, which totaled approximately $2,100, jumped into a green Honda Civic and fled the scene.
Savannah Police describe the suspect as an African-American male standing approximately 5-foot-7 and weighing about 225 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt, white gym shorts and red sneakers at the time.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call detectives at (912) 351- 3400 ext. 2216. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
