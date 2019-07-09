So far this year, Savannah Police see less businesses failing to alcohol checks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some big changes are on the way with a new alcohol ordinance in Savannah.
Savannah Police Department officers with the Alcohol Beverage Compliance Unit are now learning the new ordinances and enforcing new codes. So far, the ABC Unit is still showing a higher number of businesses complying rather than failing. That’s compared to last year.
Last summer, the city eliminated bar cards and made businesses responsible for alcohol training. According to Lt. Shinita Young of SPD’s ABC Unit, it was something owners were actually asking for.
“We keep in contact with them when we have violations,” Lt. Young said. “We ask the employees, ‘Have you had this training?’ because this is a standard and this is something they must do as far as owning a business and selling alcohol here in the City of Savannah.”
Lt. Young says she wants to see a change. A change so big that 100 percent of businesses are complying.
“We want to be able to report to y’all that, ‘Hey, the City of Savannah businesses are listening.’ They care as far as the community, especially about our youth, and they are going to make sure that they just card.”
Police are hoping the city’s major alcohol ordinance updates will help with that change. Council passed the changes on June 20. The unit will start enforcing the new ordinance, adding more responsibilities for their team.
“There’s a piece that’s coming in the gaming coin machines. That’s going to be something that this ABC Unit will be putting into effect and enforcing.”
Here are some numbers to notice. In 2018, 73 out of 142 businesses they checked failed. That’s about 50 percent. So far, halfway into 2019, 40 out of 90 the businesses they’ve checked have failed. That’s around 44 percent.
Lt. Young is reminding everyone to double check before you serve to a minor or to someone who has been over-served.
“Just take that second to look and make sure that you are making the right decision before you serve a drink.”
The ABC Unit will now regulate gaming machines, mainly in convenience stores. Officers will make sure there are only the correct number of machines per location, and they’ll check receipts for the machines as well.
