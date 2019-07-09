Team Savannah savors their All-Star moment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ross Howard still plays some adult league baseball, but admits he hasn’t seen high heat from a pitcher in a while.
“It’s probably been seven years since I saw 90 [miles an hour],” he laughs.
He saw a few that topped that Monday during Team Savannah’s semifinal loss to the Fan Voted All-Stars.
The Savannah squad was made off six Bananas players, like fan favorites Bill Leroy and Ethan Baucom, and six community members like Howard. Despite the shutout loss, Howard says it’s a memory he won’t soon forget.
“It was a lot of fun," he says. "To have my family out here and just about everyone I know in this town out here, it was good to show out for them and play with a couple of my friends on this field one last time.”
Howard joked he tried to get his front foot down early to swing at the fastballs he was facing, but was still late. Despite that, Howard says he had a blast.
“The atmosphere was great,” he says. “It’s a lot more than baseball out here, so it was great to be a part of it.”
