Tuesday: Summer-Time Weather Pattern

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s very warm and humid outside this morning. A few coastal communities will remain near 80° through the morning commute. It’s mostly dry, under a partly cloudy sky. An isolated shower can’t be, totally, ruled out. But, the risk remains low early today.
The temperature warms to around 90° at noon; peaking in the low to mid-90s this afternoon. It’ll feel like it’s hotter than 100°.
A few showers, storms are forecast to pop-up this afternoon and early evening. A few may produce a lot of lightning and brief heavy rain. The forecast turns wetter Wednesday, with scattered to numerous day-time showers and storms.
Slightly drier weather appears to build in Friday and Saturday.
We’re watching Invest 92-L and the Gulf of Mexico this week. Tropical formation is likely, but direct local impacts remain unlikely. We’ll keep you updated; on TV, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.
Have a great day,
Cutter