Tybee Island considers adding new rules to golf cart ordinance

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Tybee Island will consider adding some new rules to its current golf cart ordinance.
Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen says golf carts are becoming increasingly popular for those traveling around the island, and the city wants to make sure they’re regulating these golf carts properly and making sure people are keeping up with their carts, especially when it comes to safety features like seat belts.
Gillen says Tybee Island currently has around 900 registered golf carts. With so many on the island now, city officials want to make sure they’re keeping up with these types of records.
On Tuesday, several city offices and departments will meet to go over the current golf cart ordinance. They’ll also consider adding some new rules, like requiring golf cart owners to get their carts inspected more than once, as well as requiring golf cart insurance and making sure owners stay up-to-date with any policies.
The meeting will take place Tuesday morning at City Hall. It is not open to the public, but WTOC will be checking in and will report on any changes.
