Workers injured in Richmond Hill manhole

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A utility worker is in critical condition after they passed out in a manhole in Richmond Hill.
First responders say three people went into the manhole on Monday. The first person passed out while working, and a second went unconscious trying to help the first worker. A third worker followed them in but was able to call for help before passing out.
Bryan County officials say this incident happened on Belfast Keller Road but is not related to the I-95 Interchange county project. In fact, they say the workers were contracted by the city of Richmond Hill to work on the water pipes.
