7-year-old dead after Beaufort County crash

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) -The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says that a 7-year-old boy that suffered serious injuries from a bad car crash has died.
The crash happened on Highway 170 near the Savannah Highway. One of the two cars involved flipped, closing traffic in the area for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene. A woman that was driving the car with the young child in it died at the scene.
Suspect James Bush is currently in the hospital with serious injuries. He is being charged with two counts of felony DUI. Police are waiting to see if Bush recovers before deciding if he will face additional charges.
Port Royal Police will continue to investigate.
