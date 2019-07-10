Bluffton Town Council pushing state to consider laws against distracted driving

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Distracted driving is on the minds of many Bluffton residents. Last year, Georgia went hands free, meaning no tolerance for people holding their phones while driving.
Tuesday night, Bluffton Town Council passed a resolution encouraging their state lawmakers to bring the same kind of legislation to the table.
“You don’t have a clear head, you don’t have clear hands. you don’t have clear eyes, and you’re not clicking it. It’s all of that. We can’t write tickets on distracted drivers because the state hasn’t passed the law, so that’s the whole purpose," said Mayor Lisa Sulka, Bluffton.
According to the mayor, all but two states in the entire country have pushed legislation of distracted driving to the state level. South Carolina is one of those.
The hope the resolution will make a push for the whole state.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.