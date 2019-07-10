Candler County works to ramp up tourism

CANDLER CO., GA. (WTOC) - An exit on the interstate doesn’t necessarily bring visitors to a community. That’s why Metter and Candler County brought a state tourism team to look at different sites and help them know what to market best.
None of them could have expected to see exotic animals from the Wild Georgia Animal Park in the shadows of Interstate 16. The team also asked how the park and the community let people know it’s here.
The team includes people who promote agriculture, historic preservation, and even the film industry. Local leaders hope visitors like this team can give them a perspective of what tourists want to see, and how they can best promote the community to bring visitors and bring them back again.
“They want to see the local artisans, the crafts,” said Cindy Eidson with the Georgia Department of Economic Tourism. “They want to see the soy candles and the things that are true to this community.”
Metter and Candler County got on the list for this assessment visit more than a year ago. The final report from the team also helps them apply for grants to help promote things like historic buildings, the animal park and more.
The team will take what they’ve seen on this visit, form a plan, and bring it back later this year.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.