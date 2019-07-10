City of Hardeeville honoring veterans with new memorial park

HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - The City of Hardeeville is looking to honor veterans with a new park.
Mayor Harry Williams says he has wanted to do something like this for years because the City of Hardeeville doesn’t have a memorial for veterans. He says he wants the people who live in the City of Hardeeville to be able to pay their respects to veterans in their own hometown.
Mayor Williams says once their new fire station is complete, design and construction on a new veterans memorial park will begin this year. He says they already have the funds in place for the park.
“I start every council meeting with a moment of silence for our service men and women who have fought and died for our country, and I think it is so very important that we remember that the freedoms that we enjoy today, people paid with their lives," Mayor Williams said.
Mayor Williams has already launched the research and is getting the word out around the community to start adding names of veterans from Hardeeville who were involved in past wars.
