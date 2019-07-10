Community Champions: Savannah Center for the Blind and Low Vision

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Vision loss can impact every aspect of someone’s life.
Anissa Bowen is relearning how to type - just not in the manner she once knew.
“Mostly, we teach people how to manage just like they did before they walked through that door - just in a different way,” said Lois Modell, Executive Director, Savannah Center for the Blind and Low Vision.
Bowen is among the roughly 400 people who use the Savannah Center for the Blind and Low Vision every year, where visually-challenged individuals receive unique training that allows them to resume everyday activities, both inside and outside of the home.
“They get you back in the community,” Bowen said. “They teach you the technology with the computers wherein you can get back, especially on the social scene.”
“They want you to get back in the community. They want you to get back to work, and helping them get to that place to show, 'hey, you may have lost your vision, but you can still do many of the things you can do, just in a different way,” said Anika Futch, Savannah Center for the Blind and Low Vision, Director of Services.
Abrilla Vaughan learned how to use a cane at the center and was able to return to work.
“When I started, I was a lost soul,” Vaugham said. “I definitely needed help with mobility and getting around.”
She also uses the computer skills she learned at the center in her job at Goodwill.
“I have the confidence to go out there and go on interviews and talk to people,” she said.
That often comes from talking to the WTOC Community Champions at the Savannah Center for the Blind and Low Vision.
“The confidence and the independence, that’s our goal for everyone who comes to us here at the center. We love to see people come in that are looking to learn. They want to know how to do this, they want to get out there and be like they were before they lost their vision, and that’s what we’re here for.”
The center is attempting to raise money to install a training sidewalk outside their office to help in teaching individuals how to walk with a cane.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.