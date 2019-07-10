Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 7-10-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will dissipate over the area today. Another cold front will stall to our north Friday into next week. A broad area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to become tropical as early as tonight. The system could become a hurricane before making landfall Saturday in Louisiana and will have no impact on our area. Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 60% chance for showers and storms mainly west of I95, highs 87-92. Tonight will see rain chances decrease after sunset, lows 73-78. Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs 89-93. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s. There will be a 40% chance for shower and storms this weekend with highs in the mid 90s.