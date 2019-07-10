Georgia beaches seeing record number of loggerhead nests

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Loggerhead sea turtles have laid a record number of nests on Georgia beaches this season.
According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division, the state has topped 3,300 loggerhead nests. The previous high was 3,289 nests in 2016.
Statewide, more than 3,400 nests have been reported to the database Seaturtle.org. Cumberland Island has seen the most, with more than 830 loggerhead nests. Ossabaw, Black Beard, Wassaw and St. Catherine’s Islands have also seen high nest counts.
The DNR said about five decades of coastal conservation efforts have helped reach this milestone.
Georgia nesting season began in May and runs through August.
