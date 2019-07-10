Hilton Head Island named “Best Island in America”

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island has been named “the Best Island in America” by Leisure and Travel Magazine.
If you live in the Lowcountry, you know Hilton head Island is a great place to eat, play, and relax. Now, the rest of the country will too.
The honor was named by the readers and was announced Wednesday morning. This is the fourth year in a row the island has earned this rating, and the rating isn’t just a title, it impacts the islands daily life. According to Chamber of Commerce CEO Bill Miles, when the island first earned the award three years ago it’s saw a lot of residential growth. Miles says that is a direct correlation to the honor. He says the chamber plans to continue improving the island to attract even more tourists, businesses, and residents.
“Continuing to have quality, and the guest experience, life experience for our residents as well, being able to provide that at a high-level, continuing to re-nourish our beaches, and keep those at a high-level are hotels, home-builders, and restaurants, as well as shopping experiences. All of those - the customer service counts, as well as the overall experience and quality that our business has to offer."
Miles also noted that the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport was named the fourth best domestic airport, which he says speaks to the level of elegance and kindness that’s found in this region.
The increase in tourism on Hilton Head and through the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport also impacts the surrounding towns, meaning this achievement, for the fourth year in a row, should make all of the Lowcountry proud.
