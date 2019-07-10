Memorial Health offering free sleep deprivation seminar

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re feeling tired all the time, it’s probably because you’re not getting enough sleep.
Everyone gets sleep deprived from time to time but sleep deprivation can be a serious issue for some people.
WTOC spoke to doctors at Memorial Health who are preparing a seminar to help people get more shut-eye because a good night’s sleep is vital to a person’s well-being.
A free Better Sleep Seminar will be offered next week at Memorial. Citizens are invited to join Sleep Specialist Dr. Carlton Kemp to learn more about insomnia, sleep apnea, snoring and steps you can take to help you get a good night’s sleep.
This free class will be offered on Wednesday, July 17 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Health GenerationOne - located at 1100 Eisenhower Drive in Savannah. It’s open to everyone.
For additonal information, click here.
