Parker’s launches DailyPay technology

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parker’s recently launched DailyPay technology.
It’s the first Savannah-area company to implement the technology, and one of the first in the convenience store industry. DailyPay allows employees to get paid when they need money - without having to wait for a traditional bi-weekly or monthly payday. Employees can get paid daily, weekly, or on demand.
Parker’s says the program is designed to promote financial wellness, offer flexibility, and encourage employee retention.
“We started working on this ability to be able to provide them that financial freedom, that if rent is due tomorrow and pay day is not tomorrow, you can still pull the money out and pay right away. The response from employees has been astronomical. We had over 50 percent sign up the first week. Now, we’re at almost 70 percent. It’s impressive what’s happening," said Jeff Bush, Parker’s President.
The DailyPay technology can be linked to a traditional bank account, pay card, or debit card.
