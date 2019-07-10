Parking changes coming to football game days at Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University has made changes to parking and traffic procedures during football game days.
The changes will take effect this season.
The parking lots at the Performing Arts Center and Recreation Activities Center will now require the purchase of a parking pass. The passes can be bought for the whole season or on a single game basis. Season parking tickets will cost $60. Single game parking passes will cost $10 in advance or $20 on game day.
The parking lot at the Ceramic and Sculpture Building will no longer be available as construction begins on the new Engineering and Research Building.
For complete parking changes, few the list provided by Georgia Southern Athletics below:
Highlighted changes for 2019:
- Patrons with parking passes in the donor lots immediately surrounding Paulson Stadium will be scanned for entry and be allowed exit/re-entry if the proper procedures are followed;
- Two distinct complimentary game day bus routes will now be offered;
- Parking at the Performing Arts Center (PAC) and Recreation Activities Center (RAC) will require the purchase of a parking pass but also now come with restroom access;
- ADA parking with shuttle transportation pick-up in the immediate vicinity is available for purchase as a season pass or on a per-game basis in both the PAC and RAC Lots;
- Traffic flow pre- and post-game continues to be evaluated and modified to best improve patrons’ experience.
- The Ceramic and Sculpture Building parking lot is no longer available for parking due to the construction of the new Engineering and Research Building in that area.
- IMPORTANT: Game day parking in residential lots or non-designated areas is prohibited and is strictly enforced. Vehicles parked in these locations are subject to be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense. Fans are directed to park in the designated game day lots to ensure they are not towed.
Paulson/Donor Lot Changes:
New for the 2019 season, parking passes in the donor lots immediately surrounding Paulson Stadium will be scanned for entry/re-entry. Georgia Southern Athletic Foundation members who purchase game day parking at Paulson Stadium will receive the benefit of being able to leave and re-enter the parking lot on game day if desired. Donors may exit at Malecki Drive and Chandler Road by simply scanning out at the exit. To re-enter, simply re-scan your parking pass at either the Akins Boulevard or Lanier Drive entrances.
Several benefits come with these changes. In addition to the convenience and flexibility associated with leaving and re-entering the lot, scanning parking passes will give donors the ability to transfer and email their parking pass to someone the same way they can transfer their game tickets. It will also allow donors to have their parking pass re-issued via email for print-at-home if the need arises.
Donors will be encouraged to enter the lots based on the location of their parking spot to help with traffic flow. The recommended entrance will be marked on the parking pass.
Bus Route Upgrades:
Two distinct complimentary bus routes will now be offered. One route will make frequent stops at the RAC and PAC lots while the other route will make a stop at the Bookstore/Russell Union. Patrons are encouraged to use the RAC and PAC stops as those will be serviced more frequently.
PAC/RAC Lot Changes:
Each two-axle vehicle entering in the PAC and RAC lots will now require a purchased parking pass, which will be sold on both a season and single-game basis. Cash and cards will both be accepted at the lot entrances on game day.
- Passes in the RAC Lot will be sold for $60/season or $10/game if purchased in advance. The single-game price on game day will be $20/game per ordinary motor vehicle (OMV). No RVs will be allowed in this lot.
- Passes in the PAC Lot will be sold for $60/season or $10/game if purchased in advance of game day. The single-game price on game day will be $20/game per ordinary motor vehicle (OMV).
- Season and single game RV parking will be sold in the PAC Lot only in designated area with a Season RV/Large Tailgate Pass being sold for $450/season or $75/game if purchased in advance. The single-game price on game day will be $100/game per RV/Large Tailgate spot.
- Single game parking sales do not start until Aug. 15.
Need to Knows About the PAC and RAC Lots:
- Vehicle re-entry will NOT be permitted in the RAC and PAC Lots.
- Both cash & cards will be accepted at the lots on game day.
- Single-car spots in the RAC and PAC Lots are not reserved spots and are first come, first park.
- RV/Large Tailgate spots will be reserved spots and the RV/Large Tailgate Lot will be the only area in the PAC lot that have reserved and numbered spots.
- RAC and PAC lots will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday game days. Times may differ for non-Saturday games.
- As an added benefit to the PAC Lot, restrooms will be available inside the Performing Arts Center until game time. Restrooms will also be available at the RAC Lot at the M.C. Anderson Building near the RAC fields.
- ADA accessible parking will be available for purchase on a single-game and season basis at both the RAC and PAC Lots near the bus stops. ADA accessible parking at the RAC Lot is more accessible, thus the preferred lot. ADA parking at the PAC will be available, but will be limited. Fans needing ADA accommodations are required to show their state-issued, ADA credentials and a valid paid game day parking pass. Violators are subject to tow or citation at the owner’s expense. All campus shuttle buses in use on game day are ADA accessible and designated ADA parking spots in these lot are in the immediate vicinity of the bus stop.
- Tailgating areas are designated as green/grass areas around the perimeter of the parking lots or directly behind their vehicle so long as they are not impeding or blocking traffic, roadways and parking stalls. Patrons parked in the PAC Lot are encouraged to set up and tailgate on “GATA Row,” which is the grass area alongside Chandler Road and see the Eagles come by on the Yellow School Buses on their way to the Eagle Walk at Paulson Stadium.
- Parking passes purchased in advance for both the RAC and PAC lots will be either “Print at Home” or “Mobile Delivery.” Please provide your parking pass for scanning as you enter the lots.
- While drive-up passes are available for purchase on game day, RV/Large Tailgate spots at the PAC Lot may be accessed the night prior to game day. No other overnight parking in any other game day lot is permitted prior to all home football games. Parking passes will be checked the morning of game day. Any occupant who has not already purchased a pass for that game will be allowed to do so at that time or will have to vacate the lot.
- Parking passes must be displayed on the dash of your vehicle at all times. Vehicles that do not have a proper parking pass visible are subject to tow or citation at the owner’s expense.
- Georgia Southern University is not responsible for personal injury, fire, theft, damage or loss of the vehicle or any contents.
- Please be respectful of others and manage the use/location of portable generators, music and other noisemakers that may infringe on their enjoyment of the parking lot.
- For the safety of children and other Eagle fans, the speed limit of 5 MPH within the parking lots is enforced.
- Soliciting and advertising at athletic events are prohibited without the consent of Georgia Southern Sports Properties. This includes any commercially branded items such as tents, banners and events.
