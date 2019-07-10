3rd Annual Homeless Student School Clothing Drive underway in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 400 homeless students have gotten support from the Liberty Regional Homeless Coalition.
As a result, the coalition kicked of its 2019 Homeless Student School Clothing Drive by putting out its clothing collection containers at the Hinesville Farmers Market and Bradwell Park. They need your help to help more students. They’re asking you to donate new or slightly-used school uniforms for children six months-12th Grade until July 31.
Drop off locations are pictured below.
