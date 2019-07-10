Saint Simons teen arrested in connection to weekend hit-and-run that caused severe injuries

SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A Saint Simons Island teen has been arrested in connection to a hit and run over the weekend that seriously injured another teen.
Officials with Glynn County Fire and Police responded to a crash around 2 a.m. on Saturday involving a pedestrian on Frederica Road, near Saint Clair Drive.
Police say a 19-year-old Saint Simons Island resident was found seriously injured and laying in the roadway by a passing motorist. Police say the driver of the vehicle got away from the scene before the passing motorist found the victim.
The victim was transported to the Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus Emergency Department in serious condition. He was later transferred to UF Health Jacksonville.
Glynn County Police located the driver and vehicle on Monday evening. As a result of the investigation, 19-year-old Michael Harris, also of Saint Simons, was arrested. Harris has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, as well as causing serious injury by vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated. If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact Officer Rusch at 912.554.3645, or the Silent Witness Line at 912.264.1333.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.