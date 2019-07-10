Teens taking advantage of free gym memberships at Planet Fitness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are half way through summer, and kids are trying to enjoy every last minute.
Some Savannah teens have been enjoying a free gym membership at Planet Fitness. It’s a part of their teen challenge. There are eight weeks left to enjoy the free perks.
Physical trainer Coach "T" tells WTOC about 40 to 50 kids have been in and out every week, and they want to see more.
“If you can get children started on health and wellness at an early point, that becomes a habit in their life. They carry that on, and the world becomes a healthier place because the youth are doing it. That goes into them passing that down to their children and them passing that on to their friends," said fitness trainer, Terrance Boston.
They say it also keeps kids off the couch playing video games, and even better - out of trouble. If you’re interested, just go to any Planet Fitness and sign up.
