Two timer: Augenstein can make Players Am history this weekend

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Players Amateur will tee off for the 20th time Thursday morning at Berkeley Hall, and John Augenstein can do something that’s never happened in 19 previous tournaments.
The Vanderbilt star can become the first ever two-time champ in tournament history.
“I mean, it’d be awesome,” Augenstein said of the possible accomplishment Wednesday. “The summer has been okay so far. But it’d be nice to get a little more momentum heading into the end of it.”
Augenstein is fresh off playing in the Arnold Palmer Cup earlier this summer, and will compete in the U.S. Amateur and Western Amateur Championships later this summer as well.
The three-time NCAA All-American admits he hasn’t thought too much about being a potential two-time champ, but says winning this tournament again would mean a great deal to his career now and in the future.
“It’s an awesome tournament. It’s a prestigious event. More than anything, having the ability to play in another PGA Tour event would be awesome,” he says. “I had such a great experience this past spring. I’m ready to go back.”
As the Players Amateur champ, Augenstein earned an exemption into the RBC Heritage in April. He shot 73 in back-to-back rounds to miss the cut by four strokes in his first PGA Tour appearance.
The exemption into the RBC Heritage is just one of the reasons the Players Amateur continues to attract one of the strongest fields in all of amateur golf. All of those in the field are gunning for Augenstein’s title.
But the Commodore star says there’s no extra pressure coming back to Bluffton as the defending champ.
“You’re still just trying to play your game and give yourself a chance on the last day,” he says. “I don’t approach it any different than I did last year or any other tournament.”
Augenstein kicks off his title defense on the 12th hole at 8:20 a.m. Thursday. He’s paired with Vanderbilt teammate Reid Davenport and Georgia Tech standout Luke Schneiderjans.
2019 PLAYERS AMATEUR THURSDAY TEE TIMES
7:30 a.m.- Hole 1
Lewis, Will
Taylor , Zack
Gordon, Zack
7:40 AM- Hole 1
Nido, Chris
Snyder, David
Strafaci, Tyler
7:50 AM- Hole 1
Morgan, David
Asarch, Connor
Reband, Garett
8:00 AM- Hole 1
Hagestad, Stewart
Brightwell, Jonathan
O'Connell, Kevin
8:10 AM- Hole 1
Squires, Austin
Ralston, Spencer
Morgan, Jediah
8:20 AM- Hole 1
Welch, Patrick
Sowell, Logan
Lee, Fred
8:30 AM- Hole 1
Griz, Jonathan
Armstrong, Josh
Olmsted, Michael
8:40 AM- Hole 1
Harper, Keller
Alligood, Andrew
Wetterich, Daniel
8:50 AM- Hole 1
Hall, Ryan
Didone, Aiden
Ott, Harrison
9:00 AM- Hole 1
Sharpstene, Matthew
Pickens, McCullough
Garrison, Brayden
9:10 AM- Hole 1
Wagoner, Blake
Pak, John
Giantsopoulos, Angelo
9:20 AM- Hole 1
Eaton, Chandler
Windred, Blake
Howe, Connor
9:30 AM- Hole 1
MacDougall, Brendan
Barber, Garrett
Laskin, David
9:40 AM- Hole 1
Fisk, Steven
Smith, Fulton
Garner, Jordan
9:50 AM- Hole 1
Grimmer, Will
Collyer, Blake
Stevens, Scott
8:00 AM- Hole 12
Azallion, Daniel
Hitt, Austin
Forrester, Bartley
8:10 AM- Hole 12
Smith, Ben
Thompson, Jack
McBride, Brandon
8:20 AM- Hole 12
Augenstein, John
Schniederjans, Luke
Davenport, Reid
8:30 AM- Hole 12
Poole, Ashton
Lyerly, Nick
Crabtree, Christopher
8:40 AM- Hole 12
Barbieri, Nathan
Norton, Noah
Thompson, Davis
8:50 AM- Hole 12
Mancheno, Brandon
Nicholas, James
Onishi, Kaito
9:00 AM- Hole 12
Lee, Won Jun
Menon, Nate
Stone, Kevin
9:10 AM- Hole 12
Piot, James
Proveaux, Caleb
Phillips, Trent
9:20 AM- Hole 12
Wolcott, Hunter
Ogletree, Andy
Smalley, Alex
9:30 AM- Hole 12
Biondi , Fred
Rebula, Jovan
Weary, Drew
9:40 AM- Hole 12
Michel, Kyle
Solomon, Jacob
Orischak, Andrew
9:50 AM- Hole 12
Lautee, Andre
Yu, Chun An
Alford, Jonerik
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.