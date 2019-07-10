Two timer: Augenstein can make Players Am history this weekend

Vandy star and 2018 champ is back to defend crown at Berkeley Hall

Vanderbilt's John Augenstein could become the first player to win two Players Amateur championships. (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | July 10, 2019 at 7:17 PM EDT - Updated July 10 at 7:18 PM

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Players Amateur will tee off for the 20th time Thursday morning at Berkeley Hall, and John Augenstein can do something that’s never happened in 19 previous tournaments.

The Vanderbilt star can become the first ever two-time champ in tournament history.

“I mean, it’d be awesome,” Augenstein said of the possible accomplishment Wednesday. “The summer has been okay so far. But it’d be nice to get a little more momentum heading into the end of it.”

Augenstein is fresh off playing in the Arnold Palmer Cup earlier this summer, and will compete in the U.S. Amateur and Western Amateur Championships later this summer as well.

John Augenstein won the Players Amateur in 2018. He could be the first player in tournament history to win two titles this weekend. (Source: WTOC)

The three-time NCAA All-American admits he hasn’t thought too much about being a potential two-time champ, but says winning this tournament again would mean a great deal to his career now and in the future.

“It’s an awesome tournament. It’s a prestigious event. More than anything, having the ability to play in another PGA Tour event would be awesome,” he says. “I had such a great experience this past spring. I’m ready to go back.”

As the Players Amateur champ, Augenstein earned an exemption into the RBC Heritage in April. He shot 73 in back-to-back rounds to miss the cut by four strokes in his first PGA Tour appearance.

The exemption into the RBC Heritage is just one of the reasons the Players Amateur continues to attract one of the strongest fields in all of amateur golf. All of those in the field are gunning for Augenstein’s title.

But the Commodore star says there’s no extra pressure coming back to Bluffton as the defending champ.

“You’re still just trying to play your game and give yourself a chance on the last day,” he says. “I don’t approach it any different than I did last year or any other tournament.”

Augenstein kicks off his title defense on the 12th hole at 8:20 a.m. Thursday. He’s paired with Vanderbilt teammate Reid Davenport and Georgia Tech standout Luke Schneiderjans.

The Players Amateur tees off Thursday morning at Berkeley Hall.

