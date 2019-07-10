Wednesday: More Cooling Downpours Than Previous Days

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A few showers, thundershowers dot the area at 4:30 a.m. and a few more are possible through the morning commute. It’s very warm and muggy-feeling this morning.
The temperature warms into the upper 80s by noon; peaking in the low to mid-90s between 3 and 5 p.m. It’ll feel like it’s hotter than 105° in some spots.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely through the afternoon. A storm, or two, may produce gusty winds and small hail. Every storm will produce heavy rain and lots of lightning. If you are outside and hear thunder, move indoors.
A hot, humid forecast with an occasional chance of storms lingers through early next week.
Whatever becomes of Invest 92-L, 'future Barry’ in the Gulf of Mexico, will not directly impact the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
