What is A Potential Tropical Cyclone?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A non tropical area of low pressure is located in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. This system is expected to become tropical by early Thursday and make a landfall in Louisiana this weekend.
The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclones back in 2017. They did this so the public can be better prepared and informed on any upcoming tropical conditions. Once a system gets an official name, The National Hurricane Center can start issuing watches, warnings, advisories and discussions. There will also be the all important track for the public to view.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.