Beaufort Co. Schools considering clear bag policy at sporting events

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Board of Education Operations Committee met Wednesday evening to discuss some potential changes ahead of the upcoming school year. One of those could mean a regular purse wouldn’t be allowed at sporting events.
It was a heated discussion at the Beaufort County Board of Education Operations Committee meeting, possibly implementing a clear bag policy for all Beaufort County Public Schools athletic events.
“Virtually all universities in the country have clear bag policies now," said Beaufort County Schools Director of Communications, Jim Foster. "Here in South Carolina, we know of at least nine school districts that have them, so it’s sort of a new wave in terms of making things safer for fans.”
According to the committee, this idea was proposed by their athletic directors as another way to ensure safety at games.
Beaufort County Schools already has a security team.
“Now this is just one issue of a bunch of issues that we’re trying to deal with from all the same way- make sure that we’ve thought it all the way through before we implement it, make sure we notify everybody and get the feedback before we implement it," said board member and Operations Committee Chairman, David Striebinger.
Their clear bag policy is modeled after the University of South Carolina Athletic Department’s and wouldn’t cost anything to implement.
The school does not currently have a clear bag policy for backpacks and some are not in favor of this change at sporting events either.
“We’re telling the student that you can’t come in because you have your book-bag on and I could see a student or an administrator or something getting in to it and saying, hey, well...and the student’s argument might could be, why can I wear a regular book-bag to school?”
The Operations Committee plans to discuss it further with their head of security next month.
