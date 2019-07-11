Bluffton man charged with 2 counts criminal sexual conduct with a minor

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - A 63-year-old Bluffton man has been arrested in connection to the sexual assaults of two children.
Beaufort County deputies received a report last week from staff members at Coastal Carolina Hospital that two small children may have been sexually assault at their Bluffton home. After interviewing witnesses, and after learning that the suspect in question, John Basile, had regular access to the two children at their Lilac Lane home, investigators requested for case workers from the Department of Social Services to respond and develop a safety plan for the children.
The two children were forensically interviewed by staff members at Hopeful Horizon. It was learned that - on at least one occasion - both children had been sexually assaulted by Basile at their Lilac Lane residence. Deputies obtained warrants for his arrest for two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree, as well as a warrant to search the Lilac Lane home.
Wednesday morning, deputies saw Basile driving in the area and pulled him over. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center where he was incarcerated.
Deputies seized numerous electronics and electronic storage devices from the home. They will undergo forensic analysis. Officials say Basile may face additional criminal charges when those results come in.
The investigation is ongoing. As of late Wednesday afternoon, Basile had yet to receive his bond hearing.
