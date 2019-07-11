Beaufort Water Festival to kick off this weekend

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - We’re only halfway through July, but Back to School events are already underway in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
If you want to continue to focus on summer, a few days on the water in Beaufort may be best for you. One of the most anticipated events of the summer is finally here! The 64th Annual Beaufort Water Festival begins Friday, and the party lasts all week long.
The festivities begin with the festival arts and crafts market on the promenade at Waterfront Park, then, the opening ceremonies kick off at 7 p.m.
Saturday, you can enjoy one of everyone’s favorite events - the raft races! Join hundreds cheering and screaming for their favorite competitors on the water. Saturday’s events also include a bocce tournament, badminton tournament, and children’s fishing tournament. The day will wrap up with the popular concert in the park. Sunday is Children’s Day, with a teen dance that night.
In Savannah, get ready to go back to school at Saint Leo University’s Fresh Start event. There will be free school supplies, haircuts, and much more to get kids back to school in style. This will be held from 9 a.m. until noon at St Leo’s Education Center on Montgomery Crossroads.
