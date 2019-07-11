Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 7-11-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will approach the region today and stall to our north through Monday. Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 has now become Tropical Storm Barry in the Gulf of Mexico will continue to slowly move towards Louisiana by Saturday. Barry could become a hurricane before landfall and will bring flooding rain and storm surge to Louisiana and Mississippi. Barry will have NO impact on our weather. Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs 88-95. Tonight will see any showers end before midnight, lows 73-77. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs 89-93. Saturday will see a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s. Sunday through Tuesday will see a 20% chance for mainly afternoon showers and storms, highs in mid 90s.