Dry morning, showers possible after lunch

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures range from the lower 70s inland to the lower 80s along the coast this morning. Aside from early morning showers in Beaufort County, but most of us will be dry for our Thursday morning commute. The majority of this morning’s convection will remain offshore, but an isolated coastal shower or two will be possible by lunchtime. The rain chance shifts inland this afternoon, where scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm will be possible into the evening. Highs today will be in upper 80s along the coast and mid 90s inland with “feels like” temperatures in the lower triple digits.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Friday and Saturday with high in the lower 90s. Slightly drier weather arrives Sunday into this coming work week, but highs next week climb back into the mid 90s.
Tropics:
As of early Thursday morning, Potential Tropical Cyclone Two continues to slowly move west, southwest with maximum sustained winds at 30 miles per hour. This will likely become a Tropical Depression later today. This storm could strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane, making landfall on the Louisiana/Texas coast on Saturday. We will not feel the impacts from this storm in the Coastal Empire or Lowcountry.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
