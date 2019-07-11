Dry morning, showers possible after lunch

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures range from the lower 70s inland to the lower 80s along the coast this morning. Aside from early morning showers in Beaufort County, but most of us will be dry for our Thursday morning commute. The majority of this morning’s convection will remain offshore, but an isolated coastal shower or two will be possible by lunchtime. The rain chance shifts inland this afternoon, where scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm will be possible into the evening. Highs today will be in upper 80s along the coast and mid 90s inland with “feels like” temperatures in the lower triple digits.