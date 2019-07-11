Explosion levels North Carolina KFC

EDEN, N.C. (WBTV) - An explosion left a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Eden, NC, in shambles overnight.
The Eden Police Department says officers and fire crews responded to the KFC on Highway 14 due to an explosion. Police tweeted about the incident just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say nobody was inside the restaurant when it was destroyed, the AP reports.
According to KFC’s website, the restaurant closes at 9:30 p.m. and opens at 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
There’s no word on what may have caused the explosion.
A photo from Eden police shows the collapsed building with scattered debris.
North and southbound lanes of Van Buren Road / Highway 14 were closed between Moore Street and Stadium Drive.
“This roadway will be closed for an extended period of time. Please avoid the area if possible,” Eden police posted.
Police say they are investigating the incident. Check back for updates.
